Mamoru Oshii Plays Himself in Live-Action Romance Film Hanabata Mitai na Koi o Shita

Acclaimed director brings together 2 fans of his work in January 2021 film

The staff of the live-action Hanabata Mitai na Koi o Shita (Our Love Was Like a Bouquet) film announced on Monday that anime director Mamoru Oshii will play himself in the film. Oshii's role brings both of the film's main characters together, as they both are into subculture works and regard Oshii as a "god."

Masaki Suda and Kasumi Arimura star in the film as the characters Mugi and Kinu, respectively. The film depicts five years of their relationship, after they coincidentally meet each other when they both miss the last train of the night at the Meidaimae station on Tokyo's Keio train line.

The film will open in January 2021.

Oshii is known for writing and directing numerous animated films, original video anime ( OVA ), television anime series, and live-action films. His early career included directing the first original video anime, Dallos . He also directed Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer , Angel's Egg , and several Patlabor projects.

The 1995 science fiction animated feature Ghost in the Shell led him to international critical and commercial success. After the success of Ghost in the Shell , Oshii was involved in various projects such as Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade , Blood: The Last Vampire , and The Sky Crawlers . Oshii has an upcoming television anime project titled Vladlove , which was originally slated to debut this fall, but was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

