A3! Season Autumn & Winter Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game debuted a promotional video for the "Season Autumn" arc of the A3! Season Autumn & Winter series on Monday. The video highlights the anime's opening theme song "Circle of Seasons" by A3ders!

The A3! Season Autumn & Winter anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels on Monday, October 12 at 24:00 (effectively, Tuesday, October 13 at midnight). It will also run on NCC Nagasaki Cultural Broadcasting and TBS Channel 2, as well as on various streaming services.

The anime's website previously updated with A3! Season Autumn & Winter 's staff, which is partially different from the staff for the earlier A3! Season Spring & Summer . Masayuki Sakoi ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious ), series director for the first series, is replacing Makoto Nakazono and Keisuke Shinohara as director at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) is returning to handle the series scripts. Nozomi Nagatomo , chief animation director for the previous anime, is taking over for Mariko Komatsu to adapt the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara .

The anime's website credits four chief animation directors for the first anime, but lists none for the new series. Similarly, the updated staff list does not include the role of HOA, which Tri-Slash handled for the previous anime. Kohei Honda ( Given , As Miss Beelzebub Likes ) of KUSANAGI is replacing Hiroko Tanabe of KUSANAGI as art director. Manami Sasa ( Michiru Rescue! , Chichibu de Buchichi ) of Wish is replacing Yuko Tsumori to handle color design. Hidemitsu Doi is again in charge of editing, but Gō Sadamatsu ( Golden Kamuy , Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online ) is joining him. The other main staff members are returning in the same roles for the new series.

A3! Season Spring & Summer , the first two arcs animated, began with the "Season Spring" arc on January 13, but delayed episode 4 and beyond due to issues related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. It restarted its airing from the first episode again on April 6. The series' previously delayed fourth episode premiered on April 27. The "Season Summer" arc launched on May 18 with seven episodes.

Funimation is streaming the anime.

