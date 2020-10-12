'Josee, The Tiger and the Fish' Anime Film's Trailer Reveals, Previews Insert Song

Mitorizu comedy group to guest star in film opening on December 25

Kadokawa began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the anime film of Seiko Tanabe 's short story Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ), and the video reveals and previews the insert song "Shinkai" by Eve.

The film's official website also revealed that Shintarō Moriyama and Lily of comedy group Mitorizu will join the film's cast as guest voice actors. Moriyama will play the diving shop manager Nishida, and Lily will play a train station attendant.

BONES ' anime film will open in Japan on December 25, delayed from its scheduled summer opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story centers on the relationship between Tsuneo and Josee. Tsuneo is a university student, and Josee is a young girl who has rarely gone out of the house by herself due to her being unable to walk. The two meet when Tsuneo finds Josee's grandmother taking her out for a morning walk.

Kotaro Tamura ( Noragami , Noragami Aragoto ) is directing the anime. Nao Emoto ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season ) drew the original characters designs, and Haruko Iizuka ( Tamayura , Children of the Whales , Endro~! ) is designing those characters for animation, as well as serving as chief animation director. Sayaka Kuwamura ( Strobe Edge ) is writing the script. loundraw ( Tsuki ga Kirei , I want to eat your pancreas character design) is credited for concept design. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , Schwarzes Marken ) is composing the music. Shochiku and Kadokawa will distribute the film. Eve is performing the film's theme song "Ao no Waltz" (Blue Waltz).

The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) will screen the film during the event, which will be held from October 31 to November 9 at EX Theater Roppongi and other Tokyo theaters.

The film inspired a manga adaptation that debuted in Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine in January, and ended on October 6. Emoto, the artist of the O Maidens in Your Savage Season manga, and the original character designer for the film, drew the manga.

Tanabe published the original story in the 1985 short story collection of the same name. The story inspired a live-action film in 2003.