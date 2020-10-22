Sakura Wars Smartphone Game's Video Previews Song, Gameplay, Story

Sakura Kakumei game slated for release this year

The official YouTube channel for Sakura Kakumei ~Hana Saku Otome-tachi~ , Sega and Delight Works ' new smartphone game for the Sakura Wars franchise , began streaming a new video for the game on Wednesday. The video shows gameplay, story events, and previews a song from the game titled "Warera no Inori Warera no Mirai" (Our Prayers, Our Future).

The "dramatic role-playing game" will be free to play and include in-app purchases. Sega producer Taku Kihara and Delight Works producer Kō Okamura (name romanizations not confirmed) are participating in the game's production. The game is slated for release this year on iOS and Android.

The game also has a 24-minute anime and opening video by CloverWorks that debuted on September 2, the same day the game was unveiled.

The game is set in the year Taishō 100 (2011 CE) in the imperial capital Tokyo. Japan suffered devastating damage in the Great Imperial Capital Disaster 16 years ago. The country recovered with Mirai, a new type of energy based in spiritual power. But with the operation of the New Imperial Tower, cherry blossoms don't bloom, and the number of demons called Kōki increases. They attack people in every region of Japan. The official government force Great Imperial Combat Revue B.L.A.C.K. rises up to protect people from the Kōki. The girls simultaneously protect citizens and gain popularity with their supreme live performances.

All the citizens believe Mirai and B.L.A.C.K. will bring continued peace. They put their trust in the government, but those who realized that was false prosperity come along. Their name is the Imperial Combat Revue, and their mission is to expose the government conspiracy and retake Japan.

The game and special anime's cast includes:

Great Imperial Combat Revue B.L.A.C.K.

Nao Tōyama as Kurumi Saimei

as Kurumi Saimei Lynn as Prana Tosei

as Prana Tosei Ami Koshimizu as Meisa Akashi

Imperial Combat Revue

Moeka Kishimoto as Shino Sakura

as Shino Sakura Ayu Matsuura as Fuuka Aoshima

as Fuuka Aoshima Yūko Natsuyoshi as Asebi Mikohama

Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 12. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West on April 28. The television anime adaptation of the game premiered on April 3.