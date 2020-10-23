News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 12-18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: October 12-18
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
|Nintendo
|October 16
|73,918
|73,918
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|34,547
|5,862,668
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|27,303
|1,696,146
|4
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|14,797
|345,045
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,928
|3,220,146
|6
|NSw
|moon Premium Edition
|Onion Games
|October 15
|10,154
|10,154
|7
|PS4
|FIFA 21
|Electronic Arts
|October 9
|7,111
|46,263
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,720
|3,766,636
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,471
|1,531,498
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,301
|3,855,901
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,140
|1,577,148
|12
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|4,668
|407,933
|13
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,418
|3,584,497
|14
|NSw
|FIFA 21 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|October 9
|4,278
|16,268
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,662
|1,666,628
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,314
|913,725
|17
|NSw
|Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition
|Microsoft Japan
|September 8
|3,159
|34,267
|18
|PS4
|eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update
|Konami
|September 17
|3,043
|48,684
|19
|NSw
|Kōsen o Saku Hana
|Experience
|October 15
|2,731
|2,731
|20
|NSw
|Hardcore Mecha: Fighter Edition
|Game Source Entertainment
|October 15
|2,608
|2,608
Source: Famitsu