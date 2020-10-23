News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: October 12-18

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Nintendo October 16 73,918 73,918
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 34,547 5,862,668
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 27,303 1,696,146
4 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 14,797 345,045
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,928 3,220,146
6 NSw moon Premium Edition Onion Games October 15 10,154 10,154
7 PS4 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts October 9 7,111 46,263
8 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,720 3,766,636
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,471 1,531,498
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,301 3,855,901
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,140 1,577,148
12 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 4,668 407,933
13 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,418 3,584,497
14 NSw FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts October 9 4,278 16,268
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,662 1,666,628
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,314 913,725
17 NSw Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition Microsoft Japan September 8 3,159 34,267
18 PS4 eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update Konami September 17 3,043 48,684
19 NSw Kōsen o Saku Hana Experience October 15 2,731 2,731
20 NSw Hardcore Mecha: Fighter Edition Game Source Entertainment October 15 2,608 2,608

Source: Famitsu

