Mushishi's Yuki Urushibara Ends Neko ga Nishi Mukya Manga

Manga debuted in April 2018, ends on December 25

This year's December issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Saturday that Yuki Urushibara 's Neko ga Nishimukya (The Cat is Facing West) manga will end in the February issue on December 25.

Urushibara ( Mushishi ) debuted the manga in April 2018. The series' second compiled book volume shipped in February.

The story is set in a world with a mysterious phenomenon known as "flow," and centers on two people (and one cat) who make a living dealing with it. The magazine announced the manga in November 2017.

Urushibara ended Mushishi in 2008 and went on to serialize Suiiki from 2009-2010. Del Rey published the Mushishi manga, and Funimation released Hiroshi Nagahama and Artland 's anime adaptation and Katsuhiro Otomo 's live-action film version in North America.

