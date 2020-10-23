Viz Media's Website Removes Free Anime Videos

Company's website now directs visitors to watch anime on other streaming platforms

Viz Media 's website has removed its free Hulu -embedded streams of anime episodes. The company's website now directs visitors to watch the anime on other streaming platforms, such as Crunchyroll , Funimation , Hulu , and Netflix .

Viz previously offered free streams via Hulu for several of its licensed anime, including Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Naruto , One-Punch Man , Bleach , Sailor Moon , Hunter x Hunter , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Death Note , Inuyasha , and Ranma ½ .

The Vice President Publishing Sales at Viz Media , Kevin Hamric, stated in an interview with ICv2 published in September that Viz Media has been doing "extraordinarily well" during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Hamric did not give any sales figures, but said that sales were "beyond expectations."

Hamric revealed that the staff at Viz Media initially discussed revising their revenue budget, goals, and publication schedule when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but did not end up implementing any discussed changes. During the time in which physical stores were closed, Viz observed an increase in online sales on websites such as Amazon , BN.com, BAM.com, and Right Stuf . Hamric also mentioned that the company's sales of manga box-sets increased during this time.

