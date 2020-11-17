Rail Wars! Light Novels End in 20th Volume

Series about conflict surrounding Japanese railways launched in 2012, inspired 2014 TV anime

Amazon is listing the 20th volume of Takumi Toyoda 's Rail Wars! -Nihon Kokuyū Tetsudō Kōantai- ( Rail Wars! Japanese National Railways Security Force) light novel series as the "shocking, emotional final volume." The volume will ship in Japan on December 14.

The "dream railway paradise entertainment" story of Rail Wars! is set in a parallel world where Japan did not privatize its national railways. Naohito Takayama is an ordinary high school boy who dreams of a comfortable future working for the top-rated Japanese National Railways. He is assigned as one of four high school trainees in the Railways Security Force. Also in his group is Aoi Sakurai, a female troublemaker who hates men. On top of his sudden transfer, an extremist group called "RJ" plots to privatize the Japanese National Railways.

Takumi Toyoda and illustrator Vania 600 launched the light novel series in 2012. The anime adaptation of the novels premiered in Japan in July 2014 and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD in North America in December 2015, and on Blu-ray Disc in April 2016.

Mages and 5pb. Games were developing a PlayStation Vita game based on the anime, but canceled the game in January 2016.

Source: Amazon