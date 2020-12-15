Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Film Casts Mio Imada as Heroine Hinata

stars as man with chance to relive his life in 2021 film

The official website for Warner Bros. Japan 's live-action film of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga revealed on Tuesday that Mio Imada will play the role of heroine Hinata Tachibana in the film.

The film was slated to open in Japan on October 9, but was delayed to 2021 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The production halted filming in April due to COVID-19. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film.

The cast includes (from left to right in image above):

Takumi Kitamura as Takemichi Hanagaki

as Takemichi Hanagaki Yuki Yamada as Ken Ryūgūji

as Ken Ryūgūji Yosuke Sugino as Naoto Tachibana

Nobuyuki Suzuki as Masataka Shimizu

as Masataka Shimizu Hayato Isomura as Atsushi Sendō

Shotaro Mamiya as Tetta Kisaki

Ryō Yoshizawa as Manjirō Sano

Gordon Maeda (left in image below) will play the character Takashi Mitsuya, the leader of the second squad of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Hiroya Shimizu (right) will play Shūji Hanma, a mysterious delinquent who works secretly with Kisaki.

Other additional cast members include Kazuki Horike as Takemichi's fellow street tough Haruki "Pa-chin" Hayashida, and Yoshiki Minato as Nobutaka Osanai, the leader of the Moebius gang.

Warner Bros. Japan announced the film in February.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on July 17. Kodansha Comics published the 17th volume digitally in English on September 8.

Wakui serialized the Shinjuku Swan manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 2005 to 2013 with 38 volumes. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action movies in May 2015 and January 2016. The manga is also inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2021.