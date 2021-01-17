Shonen Jump Magazine Launches 4 New Manga Including Works by Assassination Classroom, Astra Lost in Space Creators

This year's seventh issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that it will launch four new manga in the next four issues.

The first new manga to launch will be Yusei Matsui 's Nige Jōzu no Wakagimi (The Young Lord Who is Skilled at Escaping), which will launch in the next issue on January 25. The manga will have 52 pages in its first chapter including an opening color page, and the manga will also feature on the cover of the eighth issue. The "escaping historical fact story" centers on a hero who has been lost to history and is now unknown.

Kazusa Inaoka will launch a manga titled Aiterushi (spelling not confirmed) in the magazine's ninth issue on February 1. Kenta Shinohara will launch a new manga titled Witch Watch in the 10th issue on February 8. Writer Yūki Kamata and artist Ashibi Fukui will launch a manga titled Clones Ball Parade in the 11th issue on February 15.

Matsui worked as an assistant to Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo manga creator Yoshio Sawai , and then debuted his 23-volume Neuro - Supernatural Detective manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2005. That manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2007-2008, and Viz Media began streaming the series in 2011.

Matsui then launched Assassination Classroom in 2012, and ended the series in March 2016 with 21 volumes. Viz Media published the manga in English. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series in 2015, and the show's 25-episode second season premiered in 2016. Funimation streamed both series and released them on home video. The manga also inspired the Assassination Classroom the Movie: 365 Days' Time anime film in 2016, and two live-action film adaptations in 2015 and 2016. The Koro Sensei Quest! spinoff manga also inspired a net anime series and an anime film.



Shinohara published the Sket Dance manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2007 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime in 2011-2012 and an OVA in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Shinohara's award-winning Astra Lost in Space manga ran on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in 2016 to 2017 and had five volumes. Viz Media released the manga in English. A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.

