Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, TV Airing

The official website for the anime of Ikumi Hino's Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess' Dorm) manga revealed the anime's cast, staff members, and confirmed the anime as a television anime on Friday. It also unveiled a new visual.

The anime's cast includes:



Misuzu Yamada as Kōshi Nagumo



Ayaka Nanase as Atena Saotome



Chiaki Takahashi as Mineru Wachi

as Mineru Wachi Risako Murai as Kiriya Senshō

as Kiriya Senshō Asaki Fukuyama as Fley

Yuki Yomichi as Serene Hozumi

as Serene Hozumi Hikaru Nanjō as Sutea Kōroya

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld episode director) is directing the anime at asread . Masashi Suzuki ( Koe de Oshigoto! , The Sacred Blacksmith ) is in charge of the series scripts. Maiko Okada ( The Future Diary chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2017. Kadokawa released the fifth compiled book volume in May 2020, and will ship the sixth volume on January 26.

Source: Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun anime's website