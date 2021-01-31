Gundam Build Diver Rize Manga Ends

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine published the final chapter on Tuesday of the Gundam Build Diver Rize manga. The manga's third and final volume will ship on February 26.

The manga is part of the overall Gundam Build franchise , and launched in November 2019. The manga features the same creative team as the previous Gundam Build Divers Break manga, including Ryōji Sekinishi for the scenario, Kazuhiro Hara for character designs, Takayuki Yanase and Kanetake Ebigawa on mecha designs, and Gensui Shiitake as the artist. Kadokawa released the manga's second volume on August 25.

The manga is set in the same timeline as the Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE anime, with the same in-universe "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" version.

Gundam Build Divers Break launched in Gundam Ace in June 2018, and ended in August 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second and final volume in September 2019.

Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE premiered in October 2019, and received a second season titled Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 that premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired.

The anime is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone Diver who plays like a mercenary; Kazami, a wanderer who goes between parties; May, a mysterious solo Diver who participates in Gunpla Battles all day; and Parviz, a beginner Diver who has an introverted attitude but desires co-op play. While all four live solitary existences, they are brought together by circumstance to form a team in an experience that goes beyond GBN.

Gundam Build Divers Battlogue , the latest anime in the Gundam Build franchise , premiered on November 13.