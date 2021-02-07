Nikki Asada Ends Ano Kane wo Narasu no wa Sukunakutemo Omae ja nai Manga in March

Manga about 2 high school students fighting for teacher's affection launched in May 2019

The March issue of Akita Shoten 's Princess magazine revealed on Friday that Nikki Asada 's Ano Kane wo Narasu no wa Sukunakutemo Omae ja nai ( Who's Gonna Ring that Bell? Of Course, It's Me!! , or lit., At the Very Least the One to Ring the Bell Won't Be You) manga will end in the April issue, which will ship on March 5.

The manga centers on Chika and Aya, two high school students who have each fallen in love with their teacher, and who compete to win over his affection.

Asada launched the manga in Princess in May 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2020.

Kodansha Comics is publishing Asada's The Prince's Romance Gambit ( Ōji ga Watashi wo Akiramenai! ) manga in English digitally. Asada is also known as the novel illustrator and original character designer for the Sound! Euphonium franchise .