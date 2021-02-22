The Promised Neverland Game App Launches in Spring

4 players cooperate in online escape game

CyberAgent announced on Monday that the game app for The Promised Neverland series will launch for iOS and Android devices this spring with the title Yakusoku no Neverland ~Kariniwa Kara no Dassо̄ ( The Promised Neverland : Escape from the Hunting Grounds). The company opened an official website for the game.

The game will be an online escape game, in which four players work together to escape a map based on The Promised Neverland series. Players control different characters, and they can use a variety of weapons and items to defeat demons. Pre-registration is open now. The app will be free-to-play, but will have optional in-app purchases.

Shirai and Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it last June. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English. Weekly Shonen Jump published a new one-shot on January 4 for the manga, titled "We Were Born," which tells the story of "another The Promised Neverland ."

The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The second season premiered on January 7. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened on December 18. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.