The Promised Neverland Series Gets Game App

Anime's 2nd season premiered on Thursday

The official Twitter account for The Promised Neverland series announced on Friday that the series is getting a game app. More details will be revealed at a later date.

Shirai and Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it last June. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English. Weekly Shonen Jump published a new one-shot on Monday for the manga, titled "We Were Born," which tells the story of "another The Promised Neverland ."

The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The second season premiered on Thursday . Funimation is streaming the series as it airs.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened on December 18. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.