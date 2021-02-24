Announcement trailer streamed for updated game

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release Nippon Ichi Software 's void tRrLM();++ //Void Terrarium++ game for PlayStation 5 on May 18 in North America, May 21 in Europe, and May 25 in Oceania. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The updated version of the void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium ( void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM ) PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game includes new emotes, outfits, hairstyles, diseases, and a new environment.

The game is getting a Limited Edition, which includes the physical PS5 game, official soundtrack, a "Downloaded Memories" set of 5 art cards, an autographed sketch by game director Masayuki Furuya , and a collector's box.

void tRrLM();++ //Void Terrarium++ launched for PS5 in Japan on February 18.

The original void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium ( void tRrLM(); //void teRraLiuM ) shipped for the PS4 and Switch in Japan in January 2020. NIS America released the game for PS4 and Switch in North America, Europe, and Oceania in July.

The roguelike game set in a ruined world centers on Toriko, the last human girl left in the world, and her robot assistant. Players play as the robot assistant and venture into the outside world where Toriko cannot travel to. Players enter procedurally generated dungeons to gather items and help Toriko.

Furuya, the director of the htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary game, directed the game and designed the characters. Hajime Sugie composed the music.