Argonavis from BanG Dream! Manga Ends on March 23

The 13th chapter of Kyōhei Miyajima's manga of Bushiroad 's Argonavis from BanG Dream! franchise revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end with the next chapter on March 23.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in August 2020. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 4. Miyajima is drawing the manga, and Hikaru Miyoshi is credited with the original character designs. Additionally, Nobuhiro Mōri is credited with the original plan, and Bushiroad is credited with the original work.

The Argonavis from BanG Dream! television anime premiered in April 2020. The project will have an anime film.

Bushiroad and DeNA launched their Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone rhythm adventure game on iOS and Android devices on January 14.

Source: Shonen Jump+