Dragon Ball, Kamen Rider, Doraemon Composer Shunsuke Kikuchi Passes Away at 89

The second match kicks off and the spotlight is on Tokoyami this week as he faces off against his Class 1-B counterpart, Vantablack. The two shadowy boys will have to outwit one another and Tokoyami has an ace up his sleeve thanks to his recent tutelage under Hawks. ― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 93: Emo Battle! Tokoyami's Time to Shine The second match kicks off and the spotlight is on T...