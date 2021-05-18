Manga Creator Kana Hoshino Passes Away at 57

Publisher Hakusensha announced on Tuesday that manga creator Kana Hoshino passed away on April 28 due to an unspecified illness. She was 57.

Hoshino debuted with the "Tokyo wa Yoru no 7-ji" manga in Hana to Yume in 1982. Hoshino would be best known for the Ryokunohara Gakuen manga series, which would have multiple titles over the span of Hoshino's career. The series would inspire the 1990 OVA adaptation Ryokunohara Labyrinth - Sparkling Phantom , the directorial anime debut of Narumi Kakinouchi .

Hoshino published many series in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume and Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazines, including Myōko to Ao , Billy Emerado , and Kyōshitsu . The statement from Hakusensha reads, "[Hoshino] fascinated us with her works set in unique worlds overflowing with vibrancy and sensitivity, set on the stages of sci-fi and fantasy."



Sources: Hakusensha, Oricon via Hachima Kikō