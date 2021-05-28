94th Oscars Takes Place on March 27 with 10-Month Eligibility Period for Films

Films must have qualifying release date between March 1-December 31

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday that the 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2021, with nomination reveals on February 8, 2021. In recent years, the ceremony has taken place in late February/early March. The exception was the 93rd annual Academy Awards, which were held on April 25 this year, delayed by two months due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration will return to the standard December 31 deadline after having been extended to February 28 this year due to the delayed ceremony. This year, feature films must have a qualifying release date between March 1 and December 31, a 10-month period instead of the usual 12-month period. This year's Academy Awards had a 14-month period, again due to the delay.

No anime films received nominations in the Animated Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , Studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki 's Earwig and the Witch , Lupin III THE FIRST , Kenji Iwaisawa 's ON-GAKU: Our Sound , Masaaki Yuasa 's Ride Your Wave , and Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama 's A Whisker Away were eligible for consideration at this year's awards.

In 2020, a record of 32 films were submitted for nomination, including Ayumu Watanabe and Studio 4°C 's Children of the Sea ; Kitaro Kousaka , DLE , and Madhouse 's Okko's Inn ; Hiroyuki Imaishi and Trigger 's Promare ; and Makoto Shinkai and CoMix Wave Films ' Weathering With You . No anime films received nominations.

In 2019, the Academy changed the eligibility rules for the Animated Feature Film category, removing the requirement that eight eligible animated features have theatrical releases in a single calendar year for the category to be activated. In addition, nominations voting is automatically open to members in the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch, while other members must opt-in to participate in nominations voting.

