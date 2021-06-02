News
Funimation Adds Yowamushi Pedal, Bananya, Bokurano, More to Catalog
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
ItaKiss, Magic Knight Rayearth, The Pilot's Love Song also added on Thursday
Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will add the following anime to its catalog beginning on Thursday:
- Yowamushi Pedal
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
- Yowamushi Pedal Re:RIDE
- Yowamushi Pedal Re: ROAD
- Yowamushi Pedal: The Movie
- Bananya
- Bokurano
- ItaKiss
- Magic Knight Rayearth
- The Pilot's Love Song
All titles will be available with English subtitles for users in the United States and Canada, but Bokurano will also be available for users in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, and Mexico; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France and Germany. Bananya and Magic Knight Rayearth will also have English dubs available.
Source: Funimation (Nicholas Friedman)