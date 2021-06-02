Funimation Adds Yowamushi Pedal, Bananya, Bokurano, More to Catalog

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will add the following anime to its catalog beginning on Thursday:

All titles will be available with English subtitles for users in the United States and Canada, but Bokurano will also be available for users in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, and Mexico; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France and Germany. Bananya and Magic Knight Rayearth will also have English dubs available.