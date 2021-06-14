News
CyberConnect2's Fuga: Melodies of Steel RPG Reveals New Trailer, July 29 release
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
CyberConnect2 revealed more details on Monday for Fuga Melodies of Steel (Senjō no Fuga), one of the three vengeance-themed games as part of the company's "Next Plan" project strategy that it announced in 2018.
The role-playing game will launch on July 29 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will feature audio in Japanese and French and text in Japanese, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.
The game's deluxe edition will retail for US$59.99 (the standard edition retails for US$39.99) and will include a mini-soundtrack, an art book, and costumes and set items that can be used in-game. The game is planned for a digital release only.
CyberConnect2 describes the game:
One fateful night, a peaceful village is thrown into the flames of war. Determined to save their families captured by the Berman Army, a group of children hops aboard a giant tank, the Taranis. They make their way through the country, fighting against the Berman Army as they search for their families.
Fuga: Melodies of Steel is the newest installment in the Little Tail Bronx series such as previous titles like Tail Concerto and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter, which are set within same world inhabited by Caninu and Felineko.
Fuga Melodies of Steel is a 20th-anniversary title for the Little Tail Bronx series. Besides vengeance, the game's themes are war and kemono.
Sources: CyberConnect2's Twitter account, Fuga: Melodies of Steel game's website