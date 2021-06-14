CyberConnect2's Fuga: Melodies of Steel RPG Reveals New Trailer, July 29 release

Latest installment in Little Tail Bronx series launches for PS4/5, Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

CyberConnect2 revealed more details on Monday for Fuga Melodies of Steel ( Senjō no Fuga ), one of the three vengeance-themed games as part of the company's "Next Plan" project strategy that it announced in 2018.

The role-playing game will launch on July 29 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will feature audio in Japanese and French and text in Japanese, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The game's deluxe edition will retail for US$59.99 (the standard edition retails for US$39.99) and will include a mini-soundtrack, an art book, and costumes and set items that can be used in-game. The game is planned for a digital release only.

CyberConnect2 describes the game:

One fateful night, a peaceful village is thrown into the flames of war. Determined to save their families captured by the Berman Army, a group of children hops aboard a giant tank, the Taranis. They make their way through the country, fighting against the Berman Army as they search for their families. Fuga: Melodies of Steel is the newest installment in the Little Tail Bronx series such as previous titles like Tail Concerto and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter, which are set within same world inhabited by Caninu and Felineko.

Fuga Melodies of Steel is a 20th-anniversary title for the Little Tail Bronx series. Besides vengeance, the game's themes are war and kemono.