Nintendo Announces WarioWare: Get It Together! Game for Switch

Game launches on September 10

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday a new game in its WarioWare series titled WarioWare: Get It Together! for the Nintendo Switch. The game will launch on September 10.

The game will feature solo and two-player co-op gameplay. Players will be able to control various characters in the series in short, fast "microgames"

Nintendo 's WarioWare franchise mostly consist of collections of minigames, and stars the titular character Wario. The latest game in the series, WarioWare Gold launched in 2018 for Nintendo 3DS.