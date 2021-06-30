Funimation Streams Kageki Shojo!! Anime

Anime premieres on July 3

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Kumiko Saiki 's Kageki Shoujo!! manga on July 3 for the summer 2021 anime season.

The anime will premiere on July 3 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , and HTB .

The manga's publisher Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

Ever since she was a little girl, Sarasa has wanted to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female acting troupe similar to the Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend two years at the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol, Ai. Though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions earn her lots of enemies as well.

The three-member band saji is performing the opening theme song "Hoshi no Orchestra" (Starry Orchestra). Sayaka Senbongi and Yumiri Hanamori perform the ending theme song "Hoshi no Tabibito" (Stellar Traveler) as their respective characters.

Although the anime's title is Kageki Shōjo!! , its story will come from Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero .

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Yona of the Dawn , Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Tadashi Morishita ( Yona of the Dawn ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Gleipnir , Haikyu!! , Madoka Magica ) is designing the characters. Tsuneyoshi Saito ( Fafner , PriPara ) is composing the music.

Saiki serialized the original manga under the title Kageki Shoujo! (with one exclamation mark) in Shueisha 's Jump Kai magazine from 2012 to 2014, and ended the original serialization after the magazine ceased publication in October 2014.

Saiki then launched the ongoing sequel manga under the title Kageki Shoujo!! (with two exclamation marks) in Melody in 2015. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards last year.

Shueisha published the original manga in two volumes, but re-released the series in one compiled volume in March 2019 with the title Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero . This is the volume that Seven Seas Entertainment released in English under the title Kageki Shoujo!! The Curtain Rises .