Selection Project Idol Anime's 2nd Video Reveals New Cast Member, October Debut

Manga, drawing video, character visuals also unveiled

The official website for the Selection Project "Idol x Audition x Reality Show" multimedia project unveiled on Wednesday the second promotional video, a drawing video, a new cast member, character visuals, and October 2021 premiere for the project's anime.

The promo video previews the song "Only one yell" performed by the nine main cast members, and it introduces the new character Seira Kurusu.

The drawing video features character designer Kanna Hirayama drawing the character Rena Hananoi.

Saori Ōnishi plays Seira Kurusu, a northern Kanto block contestant whose mother is an American model and whose father is Japanese.

The website also announced that Kо̄ji Azuma is launching a new manga for the project on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app on July 11. The manga's story centers on Akari Amazawa, the first idol to get her start through the Selection Project reality show.

The website unveiled a new visual for each of the nine main characters:

The cast includes (from left to right in image above):

Yuka Iwahashi as Ao Yodogawa

as Ao Yodogawa Hina Yо̄miya as Nodoka Yagi

Miharu Hanai as Shiori Yamaga

as Shiori Yamaga Saku Mizuno as Rena Hananoi

Hinaki Yano as Suzune Miyama

as Suzune Miyama Ruri Arai as Nagisa Imau

as Nagisa Imau Mizuna Shirakawa as Uta Koizumi

Nozomi Nagumo as Hiromi Hamaguri

Shino Shimoji as Mako Toma

The tagline in the visual reads, "Fight, to make your dreams come true."

The cast also includes:

Daisuke Ono as Sumipanda



Saori Hayami as Akari Amasawa



Daisuke Hiramaki ( Naruto Shippūden , New Game! ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo and Yūya Takahashi ( Lupin III: Part IV ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is designing the characters. Yōhei Kisara ( Love Live! School idol project ) is producing the music. Dandelion Animation Studio is handling the CG animation.

Kadokawa originally revealed the multimedia project in December 2019.

The multimedia project centers around the seventh annual "Selection Project," a national idol reality show that is held every summer. The Selection Project is the top gateway for girls who want to become idols, and the project follows the nine girls who have won regional qualifying rounds. The audience's votes determine which girls win or lose in the "audition battle."

Suzune Miyama wishes to be an idol like Akari Amazawa, an idol who got her start through the Selection Project reality show. Suzune had been stricken with illness since she was little, but she listened to Akari's music often in her hospital room. Akari's voice gave Suzune smiles and courage, which encouraged Suzune to want to inspire others in the same way. In her last summer of junior high, Suzune decides to enter the seventh Selection Project to make her dreams come true.

The Sele Pro-chan! four-panel manga launched on the official website and Twitter account on April 19. Mokeo is drawing the manga.