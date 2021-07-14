2021 Butt Detective, Shinkai no Survival! Films' Trailers Reveal More Cast

Toei began streaming a trailer for both the Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu and Shinkai no Survival! anime films on Wednesday. Both films are part of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus. The omnibus film's website also revealed a new poster and cast members for both films. The below video features the theme song "Itsudatte Survival!" (Always Survival) by Yuiko Ōhara featuring Satsumi Matsuda and Megumi Han as their characters Geo and Pipi, respectively.

The new guest cast members for Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu include Shigeru Chiba as Zaza (both upper left in image below), and Hiroshi Kamiya as Ruka (both upper right), Akira Kamiya as Pepe (both lower left). The guest cast for Shinkai no Survival! includes Kappei Yamaguchi as Professor Kon (both lower right).

This year's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus will open in Japan on August 13.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu (Butt Detective the Movie: The Secret of Sufūre Island) is the new film in the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) franchise . The film's story is set on an island with unimaginably steep cliffs. The inhabitants ride the wind and fly in the skies to get around. The returning cast includes Yuko Sanpei as Oshiri Tantei, Ayaka Saito as Brown, Takahiro Sakurai as Kaitō U, and Ikkei Watanabe as Chief Maltes.

Akifumi Zako ( Toriko , Hugtto! Precure ) is directing the film at Toei Animation . Butt Detective TV anime writer Natsuko Takahashi returns to pen the film's script alongside Jun Narita .

The Shinkai no Survival! (Survive! In the Deep Sea) anime film adapts the Shinkai no Survival! book from the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series.

The film will feature returning cast members Satsumi Matsuda as Geo, Megumi Han as Pipi (Phoebe), and Akira Ishida as Kei. Satoru Iriyoshi ( Precure franchise storyboarder and episode animation director) is directing the film at Toei Animation and Gallop . Isao Murayama returns from the previous film to pen the script. The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology ( JAMSTEC ) is supervising the film.

The Kagaku Manga Survival manga series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story. The previous film, Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival ) , focused on the human body, while the new film is about the deep sea. Shinkai no Survival! is the best-selling book in the series. The books have 10 million copies in print in Japan.

The 2019 installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series was the first new one in 29 years, and it opened in Japan in April 2019. The series returned again for 2020, and it was originally slated to open on April 24 that year, but delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It finally opened on August 24. Both installments in 2019 and 2020 had a film for Butt Detective .

Toei screened the Toei Manga Matsuri film series from 1969 through 1990 during long break periods such as the summer or winter break to advertise its properties for children. The films not only featured anime, but also live-action properties and other genres. The omnibus films have screened anime shorts such as Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , as well as shorts for Dr. Slump , Kinnikuman , and Captain Tsubasa . The film series has also screened Captain Harlock: Mystery of the Arcadia , the first Dragon Ball film ( Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies ), and even screened Disney films such as 101 Dalmatians and Snow White .