Lost Judgment Sequel Game's Video Previews Mechanics

Game launches worldwide for PS5, Xbox X|S, PS4, Xbox One on September 24

Sega began streaming a gameplay trailer for Lost Judgment ( Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku ), a sequel of the Yakuza spinoff game Judgment ( Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon ), on Thursday. The video previews the game's various new mechanics, mini-games, and activities.

Sega will launch the game worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 24. The artists jon-YAKITORY feat. Ado perform the game's theme song "Rasen" (Spiral).

Takuya Kimura and Greg Chun will return to voice protagonist Takayuki Yagami in the Japanese and English dubs, respectively. Akira Nakao will reprise his role as Takashi Genda . Kōji Yamamoto , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Ken Mitsuishi will join the new game's cast.

Judgment producer Kozuki Hosokawa is producing the spinoff.

The Judgment game launched for the PlayStation 4 in the West in June 2019. The game shipped in Japan in December 2018. Sega changed the character model and Japanese voice for the character Kyohei Hamura in the Western release after the arrest of Denki Groove member and actor Pierre Taki on charges of illegal possession and use of cocaine. Sega re-released the game in Japan in a new version with the new character model and a different voice in July 2019.

The Judgment game got a release for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on April 23.

