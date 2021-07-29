Funimation Reveals World Witches Take Off! Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation announced the English dub cast for the World Witches Hasshin Shimasu—! ( World Witches Take Off! ) television anime on Thursday. Funimation will debut the first dubbed episode on Friday. The cast, with ADR Director Jad Saxton , assistant ADR directors Tyson Rinehart and Samantha Herek , lead ADR engineer Ricket Watkins, assistant ADR engineer Matt Grounds , ADR scriptwriter Emily Neves , ADR script supervisor Jeramey Kraatz , ADR prep Michelle Rojas , and mix engineer Andrew Tipps , includes the following returning voice actresses:

The series of 15-minute shorts premiered on January 12. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Like the previous Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! anime, the anime follows the humorous daily lives of the Witches when they are not in battle. However, the new anime not only features the 501st Joint Fighter Wing ( Strike Witches ), but also the 502nd ( Brave Witches ).

Many of the main staff from Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! returned for the new anime, including director Fumio Ito , character designer Kei Anjiki , and composer Seikou Nagaoka . acca effe and Giga Production produced the anime with collaboration by Production I.G and Anime Beans .

Yoko Ishida sang the opening song "Wanna Fly?" which Kentarō Sonoda wrote, scored, and arranged.The "501 version" ending song is "Colorful Everyday," which a different unit of the 501st Joint Fighter Wing performed from one episode to the next. Naozumi Mabuchi wrote, scored, and arranged the song. Similarly, the "502 version" ending song is "Awesome days!," which a different unit of 502nd Joint Fighter Wing performed from one episode to the next. Mitsu wrote the song, and TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa scored and arranged the song.

The cast members of the previous anime projects also returned for the new anime.