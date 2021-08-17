News
Fist of the North Star Anime's Animator, Character Designer Masami Suda Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Animator on Fist of the North Star, Slam Dunk, Speed Racer was 77
Animator and character designer Masami Suda (Fist of the North Star, Slam Dunk, Speed Racer) passed away. He was 77.
Suda was born on September 16, 1943 in Saitama, Japan. He began working at Tatsunoko Productions in the 1960s, and he had also worked on multiple of Toei Animation's series.
Suda served as an animator, animation director, and character designer of numerous anime, including Fist of the North Star, Slam Dunk, Speed Racer, Gatchaman, Judo Boy, Jigoku Sensei Nube, Yōkai Watch, and Kyokujitsu no Kantai.
Sources: Catsuka's Twitter account via Olivier Fallaix's Twitter account