Udon Resumes Release of Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! Manga

2nd omnibus volume already available, with more coming in December, February, May

North American publisher Udon Entertainment announced on Friday that it has resumed its release of Itaru Orikasa , Maki Tomoi , and Kengoro Nishide 's Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! ( Umehara Fighting Gamers! ) manga, with the second omnibus volume already available now. Udon Entertainment provided ANN with five preview pages from the second omnibus volume, seen below.

In addition, Udon Entertainment revealed the release dates for the rest of the omnibus volumes. The third volume will ship in December, followed by the fourth volume in February 2022, and the fifth and final omnibus volume in May 2022. Udon Entertainment shared the covers for the second to fifth omnibus volumes, seen below.

Udon Entertainment released the first omnibus volume in November 2017.

Udon Entertainment describes the manga:

The DAIGO THE BEAST manga explores the real-life events that built the fighting game community, and the strategies and play styles developed by Daigo and his fellow gamers. In Volume 1, Shinya Ohnuki, a gamer with prodigious talent, is drawn into the wild and wonderful world of fighting games after a chance meeting with Daigo. As they face off in iconic games like Street Fighter II , Street Fighter Alpha , and Darkstalkers , an enduring rivalry between Daigo and "Nuki" is born!

Orikasa, Tomoi, and Nishide launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Weekly Georgia magazine in 2014, and ended in 2018. Orikasa and Tomoi wrote the manga, while Nishide drew the art. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth and final volume in August 2018.

Orikasa and Nishide previously collaborated on Umehara - To Live is to Game , a one-volume manga similarly based on Umehara. PHP published the manga in September 2013.

Source: Email correspondence