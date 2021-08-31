Funimation to Stream Mieruko-chan Horror Comedy TV Anime

Anime premieres on October 3

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Tomoki Izumi 's Mieruko-chan horror comedy manga for the fall 2021 anime season.

The anime will premiere on October 3 and will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS- NTV .

The show stars Sora Amamiya as Miko Yotsuya, Kaede Hondo as Hana Yurikawa, and Ayane Sakura as Yulia Nikaidō.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

One day, Miko suddenly started seeing grotesque beings that others couldn't. Her response was not to run, not to face them, but to do everything she can to completely ignore them! Can she keep a straight face and continue her day-to-day life while surrounded by horrifying monsters?

Sora Amamiya will also perform opening theme song "Mienai Kara ne!?" (Since You Can't See Them, Right!?) and the ending theme song "Mita na? Mita yo ne?? Miteru yo ne???" (You Saw It? You Saw It, Right?? You're Seeing It Right Now, Right???) as her character.

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights , Interspecies Reviewers ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , For Whom the Alchemist Exists ) is designing the characters, and is also a chief animation director. Makoto Uno ( High School DxD Hero , Interspecies Reviewers ) is designing the monsters. Takahiro Majima ( Interspecies Reviewers ) and Shintarō Matsushima are serving as assistant director and directing assistant, respectively. Kana Utatane ( RE-MAIN ) is composing the music.