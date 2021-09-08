Kumichō Musume to Sewagakari Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga centers on young yakuza leader tasked with caring for yakuza boss' only daughter

Micro Magazine 's Comic Elmo online manga service revealed on Wednesday that Tsukiya's Kumichō Musume to Sewagakari (The Yakuza Boss' Daughter and the Caretaker) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Tsukiya launched the manga in June 2018 on the Comic Ride pixiv site, and the series later moved to Comic Elmo. Micro Magazine published the fifth volume on December 10, and will publish the sixth volume on Friday. The manga has more than 500,000 copies in circulation.

The heartwarming comedy manga centers on Tōru Kirishima, a 28-year-old leading subordinate of the Sakuragi yakuza group, who is self-indulgent and known by the nickname "The Devil of Sakuragi Group." One day the leader of the yakuza group tasks Tōru with taking care of his only daughter, Yaeka Sakuragi.

Sources: Micro Magazine, Comic Natalie