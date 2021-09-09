ASMR-Themed '180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka?' Anime's 'Ear-Stimulating' Video Teases October 14 Debut

The official website for the original ASMR-themed television anime 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka? (Can I Make Your Ears Happy in 180 Seconds?) posted an 'ear-stimulating' promotional video on Thursday. The video announces the anime's October 14 premiere.

Like the anime itself, the video present the viewer as the protagonist. The viewer's childhood friend "Gekkō-san" knows the viewer is into ASMR, so she experiments with "cleaning" a dummy-head microphone's ear.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on Thursday, October 14 at 25:00 (effectively, Friday, October 15 at 1:00 a.m.)

The show stars: (from left to right in top row and then in bottom row)

The story centers on Akari (nickname: Gekkō-san) who buys a dummy-head mic and enters the world of ASMR. As her childhood friend, "you" also start to learn about ASMR as well.

ASMR or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is the nerve-tingling or relaxing sensation one gets in response to stimuli such as certain sounds or sights. As the title indicates, the short anime will let viewers experience various forms of ASMR in 180 seconds. In the story, the heroine challenges her classmates to share in her hobby of recording ASMR works.

This anime is the first full series that Yoshinobu Kasai ( Demon Lord, Retry! episode director) is directing, and INDIVISION and EKACHI EPILKA are producing the animation. Takayuki Noguchi ( Angel's 3Piece , Cinderella Nine , Girls Beyond the Wasteland , Higehiro ) is designing the characters.