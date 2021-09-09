Square Enix's Forspoken Game's Trailer Reveals Spring 2022 Release

Game's console exclusivity period ends 2 years after release

Square Enix revealed during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 livestream on Thursday that its Forspoken game will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC in spring 2022.

The game's console exclusivity period ends two years after the game's release.

Sony describes the story:

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the beautiful and cruel land of Athia with a magical, sentient bracelet wrapped around her arm. Her new, cynical companion “Cuff” helps Frey navigate through the sprawling landscapes of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey will battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.

Ella Balinska will play the main character Frey Holland. The game centers on Frey as she uses magical powers to survive.

Sony had previously stated that the game would debut in January 2022.

Square Enix describes Forspoken as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game, and it is designing it specifically for the PS5.

Sony first announced the game as Project Athia in June 2020.

Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.