Dragon Ball: The Breakers Online Game Streams Video, Announces Closed Beta Test on December 3

8-person online multiplayer game is slated for physical, digital release in 2022

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming an announcement video on Wednesday for a closed beta test for its Dragon Ball : The Breakers game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Registrations are open for the beta test for PC only that will take place from December 3-4.

The eight-person online multiplayer game is slated for physical and digital release in 2022.

The game is an asymmetrical action game, in which seven normal "Survivors" face off against the "Raider," the eighth player. The Raider takes the form of a notable Dragon Ball series character, such as Cell, Buu, or Frieza, with the goal of taking out the Survivors. The Survivors, who have been sucked into "The Temporal" seam, have no superpowers. Instead, they use items, weapons, and vehicles to fight and evade the Raider while searching for the Super Time Machine to escape. There will be a character customization mode for Survivor avatars, and players can obtain skins and equipment by using in-game credits or making in-game purchases.

The game will link save data to the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.