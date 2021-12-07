Ascendent Animation Licenses, Produces English Dub for 'Everything for Demon King Evelogia' Isekai Boys-Love Anime

Anime premiered in September

Ascendent Animation announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the ComicFesta Anime of Kajiwara's isekai fantasy boys-love manga Everything for Demon King Evelogia ( Maō Evelogia ni Mi o Sasage yo or Reincarnated Into Demon King Evelogia's World ), and it will produce an English dub for the series. The company will produce the dub in partnership with WWWave Corp. and Suiseisha Inc.

Kiba Walker will direct and adapt the English dub . Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of audio engineering and mixing. Kevin Frane will be the localization supervisor. K. Cornell Kellum will serve as the executive producer.

Unlike many of the previous ComicFesta Anime projects, the main cast is the same for both the "on-air version" and the more explicit "premium version" of the anime.

Sanae Nagi is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Nagi is also writing the scripts with Eeyo Kurosaki (Overflow, The Titan's Bride , Fucked by My Best Friend ). Yōko Iwakura is designing the characters, and Iwakura and Hisashi Nakamoto are serving as chief animation directors.

Ami Hoshino is the color key artist. Ayumi Aso ( Makaria ) is the art designer, and Momoko Satō is the art director. Takashi Yanagida is the compositing director of photography, and Kōki Shinkai is editing. Ayako Misawa is directing the sound at BlackFlag .

The anime's premium version premiered first on the AnimeFesta service in September. It then aired on the Tokyo MX channel on October 1 before running on BS11 . ComicFesta Anime 's YouTube channel and other services also stream the on-air version.

The story begins when an aimless young man named Toshiaki Gozu is killed on page 3, and resurrected as a background character in a game world he has been playing. Gozu encounters the Demon King Evelogia, the game's last boss whom Gozu has adored since he was little. Gozu begins to woo Evelogia by admitting, "I fell in love with you." Together, they aim to conquer the world.

Kajiwara (also written as Kaziwara) launched the manga on the ComicFesta and Mecha Comic digital services in Japan in April 2020, and the Coolmic service is releasing the manga in English with this teaser: "'Good, make me your owner.' The strongest couple to conquer the other world appears!?"

The new anime is part of the " AnimeFesta " (also known as " ComicFesta Anime ") series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017.

