Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Adds Kawaki as 28th DLC Character

Character is final character in 4th season pass

This year's eighth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kawaki will be the 28th DLC character for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game. The DLC will release "soon."

The character will be the fifth and final character in the game's fourth season pass. The season pass focuses on the theme of "regeneration." The first new character in the fourth season pass is Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War, the second character is Nagato (Edo Tensei form), the third character is Itachi (Edo Tensei form), and the fourth character is Sasuke Uchiha (Final Battle).

The game's third season pass includes: Kakashi Hatake (with both eyes Sharingan), Neji Hyūga, Shisui Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle), and Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Form).

The game's second season pass includes: Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Ohnoki, Killer Bee, Sasuke Uchiha (from Boruto ), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi, and Naruto Uzumaki (as the Seventh Hokage in the Boruto anime and manga).

The game's first season pass includes nine DLC packs and the "Great Sages of the Mount Myouboku" accessory. Playable DLC characters include Jiraiya, Sarutobi, Orochimaru, the fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, the second Hokage Tobirama Senju, the first Hokage Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band performs the game's theme song "Signal."

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 8



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.