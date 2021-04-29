Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Gets Lite Version, Season Pass 4

Announcement video streamed

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will release a free-to-play version of its Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker game this spring. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Lite will be an upgraded version of the game's demo, and it will feature PvP battles, outfit and ninjutsu customization, and scrolls. The company also annoucned that it will launch the game's Season Pass 4 later this year, and it will add five new characters. The fourth season pass will focus on the theme of "regeneration." The company streamed an announcement video:

The game's third season pass includes DLC characters 19-23. Characters in the season pass include Kakashi Hatake (with both eyes Sharingan), Neji Hyūga, Shisui Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle). and Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Form).

The game's second season pass includes: Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Ohnoki, Killer Bee, Sasuke Uchiha (from Boruto ), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi, and Naruto Uzumaki (as the Seventh Hokage in the Boruto anime and manga).

The game's first season pass includes nine DLC packs and the "Great Sages of the Mount Myouboku" accessory. Playble DLC characters include Jiraiya, Sarutobi, Orochimaru, the fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, the second Hokage Tobirama Senju, the first Hokage Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band perform the game's theme song "Signal."

