Touken Ranbu Warriors Game Streams Gameplay Trailer Featuring Akiko Shikata's Opening Theme

Shikata also performs 2 ending theme songs for game launching in N. America on Switch on May 24

KOEI Tecmo America began streaming a video on Wednesday for its Touken Ranbu Warriors game for Nintendo Switch. The video features the game's opening theme “Color Barrage” by Akiko Shikata .

Akiko Shikata is also performing two ending theme songs for the game titled “Honor” and “Time.”

The Touken Ranbu Warriors game is a collaboration between Touken Ranbu -Online- and the Musou/Warriors game franchise . The game will launch in Japan for PC and Switch on February 17, and will then launch for Switch in North America on May 24.

KOEI Tecmo describes the game:

In Touken Ranbu Warriors, members of Touken Danshi have been drifting through time without their master – the Saniwa – to lead them, when they are suddenly attacked by the fearsome History Retrograde Army (HRA). After the initial conflict, the Touken Danshi are approached by the Government of the Time, and sent on a mission into the war-torn Sengoku Era where the revision of Japanese history is already underway. Can the Touken Danshi heroes restore order while restoring the original timeline? The fierce but beautiful battles of the Touken Danshi are finally a reality!

This will be the first Touken Ranbu game for a game console system, and it will recreate the Touken Ranbu world in 3D. The game will feature 15 characters from Touken Ranbu -Online- .

The developer ω-Force, which has worked on several KOEI Tecmo Games' action titles, and the Ruby Party brand are collaborating on the new game's production.

The overall franchise based on the "sword personification training game" also includes several anime, a series of stage musicals, a series of stage plays, and two live-action films. The game launched in Japan in January 2015. The game takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English on April 27, and released the smartphone version of the game on August 31.

