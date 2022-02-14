Voice Actress Saki Nitta Passes Away at 31

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Monday that voice actress Saki Nitta passed away on February 6 of meningioma (a tumor in the primary central nervous system). She was 31.

Nitta's family held a funeral that was limited to relatives only per her family's wishes.

Nitta was born in Hokkaido. Her hobbies were collecting plastic food models and creating balloon art.

In anime, she voiced background characters and minor roles in such anime as Pokémon: Black and White , Yowamushi Pedal , RIN-NE , Kiznaiver , Pop Team Epic , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad , and Space Patrol Luluco . She also voiced such roles as Pakuri in Kill la Kill , Bridget Faye and Cache Dop in D.Gray-man Hallow , and young Shunsuke Imaizumi in Yowamushi Pedal .

Nitta also voiced Japanese dub roles in foreign animated films, such as Coco and Zootopia . She also had roles in animated shows such as Sofia the First and Elena of Avalor . She also starred in Japanese dubs of foreign live-action films, such as the titular Louis in the The 9th Life of Louis Drax film.



Image via 81 Produce

Sources: 81 Produce, Oricon