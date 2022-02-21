Live-Action Do not say mystery Series Casts Asami Mizukawa

Mizukawa plays character Yoshikazu Miyoshi

The staff for the live-action series of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga revealed on Monday that Asami Mizukawa is joining the cast as Yoshikazu Miyoshi, who influenced Totonō's childhood and was a partner of university professor Haruo. She met Totonō when he was young and watched over him, but she died a few years after. Totonō decided to go to the same university where Haruo was teaching because of Yoshikazu's influence.

The series premiered on January 10.

The series stars Masaki Suda as protagonist Totonō Kunō.

Tamura ( 7SEEDS , Basara , Tomoe ga Yuku! ) published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th volume on December 10. The manga has topped 10 million copies in circulation, including digital sales.

Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April 2020. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2020. The manga won Best General Manga in the 67th Shogakukan Manga Awards earlier this year.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web