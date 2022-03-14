Build Divide Card Game Anime Reveals 2nd Part's Promo Video, Theme Song Artists, April 2 Premiere

New visual unveiled

The official website for Build Divide -#00000 (Code Black)- — the television anime for Aniplex , Yūhodō, and LIDEN FILMS ' Build Divide multimedia project — revealed on Monday a new promotional video, visual, theme song artists, and April 2 premiere for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year).

EGOIST will perform the anime's second opening theme song "Gold." Who-ya Extended will perform the second ending theme song "A Shout Of Triumph."

The anime's second cours will premiere on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 on April 2 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, April 3), before airing on other networks.

The first cours (quarter of a year) of the anime premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 on October 9. The card game also debuted in the same month. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The project is set in "New Kyoto," where a new governing lord is decided through one's skills at a card game. The anime will center around a boy and a "guard" that he can materialize.

Yuki Komada ( Killing Bites , Blade of the Immortal 2019 episode director) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , while Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shinpei Tomooka ( Inukami! , Sekirei , Trinity Seven ) is designing the characters.

EGOIST performed the first opening theme song "BANG!!!" MEMAI SIREN performed the first ending theme song "Fukagyakuteki na Inochi no Shо̄zо̄."