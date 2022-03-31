SPYAIR Vocalist IKE Leaves Band Due to Ulcerative Colitis

Concerts from May-July have been canceled

Rock band SPYAIR 's vocalist IKE announced on Thursday that he has left the band due to his ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. IKE was first diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in summer 2019 and was hospitalized. He then reached a remission period. However, following a re-examination in January, he found out that the disease has relapsed. He is almost finished with treatment, but he has not reached remission. After discussions with the other members, IKE decided that as it was difficult for him to continue musical activities, he would withdraw from the band.

The other three members UZ , MOMIKEN , and KENTA will remain with the band. Their AIR-GATE LIVE 2022 and JUST LIKE THIS 2022 concerts from May to July have been canceled. There will be refunds.

SPYAIR performed theme songs for Gintama , Haikyu!! , Bleach , Samurai Flamenco , and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans .

Source: SPYAIR via Otakomu