Sōichirō's Salad Viking Manga Gets 30-Second Animated Ad to Promote 1st Volume

1st volume of manga about strong alien learning about vegetables ships on April 4

The official YouTube channel for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Shonen Jump+ website and app began streaming a 30-second animated ad on Friday for Sōichirō's Salad Viking manga. The ad celebrates the manga's first compiled volume, which will ship on April 4.

Sōichirō launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ on December 4, and Sōichirō publishes a new chapter every other week.

The manga centers on Leo, the strongest hunting lifeform in the universe. Leo comes to Earth from space to devour all life on this planet, and while investigating he runs into a lone girl. He considers eating her, but she instead introduces him to the deliciousness of fresh vegetables.