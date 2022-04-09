×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 21-27

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby and the Forgotten Land debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: March 21-27

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 380,060 380,060
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 18,931 4,518,473
3 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 17,941 2,195,400
4 PS4 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 13,918 307,546
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 13,305 2,574,724
6 PS5 Ghostwire: Tokyo Bethesda Softworks March 25 10,144 10,144
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,982 4,822,623
8 PS4 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Square Enix March 18 7,720 36,664
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 7,710 920,035
10 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,731 1,987,301
11 NSw Triangle Strategy Square Enix March 4 5,693 117,800
12 PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 5,597 100,415
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,558 7,220,089
14 PS4 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2K March 25 5,427 5,427
15 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,237 2,629,183
16 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,871 3,107,336
17 PS4 Relayer Kadokawa Games March 24 4,608 4,608
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,208 952,899
19 PS5 Elden Ring FromSoftware February 25 4,184 120,747
20 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,835 4,054,178

Source: Famitsu

