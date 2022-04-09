News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 21-27
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kirby and the Forgotten Land debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|380,060
|380,060
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|18,931
|4,518,473
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|17,941
|2,195,400
|4
|PS4
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|13,918
|307,546
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|13,305
|2,574,724
|6
|PS5
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|Bethesda Softworks
|March 25
|10,144
|10,144
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,982
|4,822,623
|8
|PS4
|Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
|Square Enix
|March 18
|7,720
|36,664
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|7,710
|920,035
|10
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,731
|1,987,301
|11
|NSw
|Triangle Strategy
|Square Enix
|March 4
|5,693
|117,800
|12
|PS4
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|5,597
|100,415
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,558
|7,220,089
|14
|PS4
|Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
|2K
|March 25
|5,427
|5,427
|15
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,237
|2,629,183
|16
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,871
|3,107,336
|17
|PS4
|Relayer
|Kadokawa Games
|March 24
|4,608
|4,608
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,208
|952,899
|19
|PS5
|Elden Ring
|FromSoftware
|February 25
|4,184
|120,747
|20
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,835
|4,054,178
