News
Daemon x Machina Developers Announce Deadcraft Action Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for game launching on consoles, PC on May 19
Marvelous Entertainment and XSEED Games announced on Thursday that Marvelous' First Studio (Daemon x Machina) is developing a new survival action game titled Deadcraft for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 19.
XSEED Games describes the game:
Stare in wild wonder as the half-human, half-zombie protagonist Reid slices through foes on a quest for righteous vengeance! Wield his inhuman zombie powers to fend off enemies while searching the wasteland for answers to what happened to the only man he could trust. Build fantastical new armaments, conjure curious concoctions, or even grow and harvest zombie soldiers to stand by Reid's side against whatever the apocalypse throws at him. It's a dangerous world, and in order to stay alive Reid must take full advantage of the dead!
A demo launched on Thursday.
Marvelous' Daemon X Machina game launched for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide in February 2020. Anime studio Satelight (Macross Frontier, Aquarion) animated a prologue video for the game.