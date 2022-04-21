Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! Anime Film Earns Over 350 Million Yen

Film opened on March 4, has sold 250,000 tickets

Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! , the new theatrical anime film for Happy Elements ' Ensemble Stars! franchise , has sold over 250,000 tickets for over 350 million yen (about US$2.72 million) as of Thursday.

The film began screening in 13 more theaters on Friday, and will be available for rental streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan from April 28 to August 27.

The film opened in theaters in Japan on March 4. The film ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

The anime takes place in New York and features the characters visiting New York to attend an Idol Film Festival.

Masakazu Hishida returned to direct the film at david production , and Asami Nakatani was the chief director. Seitarō Kino from Happy Elements wrote the screenplay, and Happy Elements is again credited with the original character design. Haruko Iizuka was the animation character designer and the chief animation director. Tatsuya Katō again composed the music.

The "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department. The game features 14 different idol units and has a cast of more than 50 male voice actors.

The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in July 2019. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes a manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.

Happy Elements launched the Ensemble Stars!! Basic and Ensemble Stars!! Music apps in March 2020. The two apps feature new content for the idol franchise as well as a new gameplay style. The main Ensemble Stars! game changed its name to Ensemble Stars!! Basic with the launch. The "Basic" app allows players to continue playing the app as they always have. In contrast, the Ensemble Stars!! Music app features a new rhythm game style of gameplay.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web