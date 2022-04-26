News
Shigure Tokita's Don't Blush Sekime-san! Manga Ends
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
MANGA Plus publishes series in English
Shigure Tokita's Don't Blush Sekime-san! (Sekimen Shinaide Sekime-san) manga ended in its 43rd chapter on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app and website on Tuesday. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service also published the final chapter of the manga in English on Tuesday.
Shueisha describes the manga:
His girlfriend is super popular, but he's the only one who sees her turn bright-red! A rom-com about a boy and his over-embarrassed girlfriend!
Tokita launched the first three chapters of the manga simultaneously on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website on January 4. Shueisha published the second volume on December 3 and the third volume will ship on June 3.
Sources: Shonen Jump+, Manga Plus via @MangaPlusENG