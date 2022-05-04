Rensuke Oshikiri's Geniearth Manga Ends in July

Manga may continue if 3rd volume sells well

Rensuke Oshikiri revealed in a livestream video (starting at 1:21:32 below) with Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction creator Inio Asano on April 22 that his Geniearth manga is ending in July. Although he has to discontinue the series in the magazine, he added that he may be able to continue the manga on the web if the manga's third compiled book volume sells well. The third volume will ship in Japan on June 8.

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 7.

Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2010, and ended it in September 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in March 2019. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English.

Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl DASH spinoff in Big Gangan in December 2019. The manga focuses on the character Koharu Hidaka, who is a middle school teacher close to 30 years old in 2007.

The first season of the main manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2018. Netflix began streaming the show outside of Japan in December 2018. The original video anime ( OVA ) episodes shipped on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in Japan in March 2019 along with a new eight-page manga by Oshikiri. The new episodes also began streaming on Netflix on the same day. The nine-episode second season premiered in Japan in October 2019. The series began streaming on Netflix in April 2020.

Oshikiri held a crowdfunding campaign from October to December 2019 for his mini anime project The House Spirit Tatami-chan . The anime premiered in April 2020, and was Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime. He also drew the art, wrote the scripts, and drafted the original character designs. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.