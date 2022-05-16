News
Man With a Mission Bassist Stable After Sustaining Injury During Concert
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Metropolitan Rock Festival concert's Twitter account announced on Sunday that the MAN WITH A MISSION band's bassist and background vocalist Kamikaze Boy sustained an injury during the Osaka leg of the concert and was rushed to the hospital, but is currently stable and fully conscious.
MAN WITH A MISSION previously performed themes for Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Vinland Saga, the fifth season of My Hero Academia, The Seven Deadly Sins, and the first two seasons of the Log Horizon anime series. They also contributed songs for the Crows Explode, HK/Hentai Kamen, and Judge live-action films. The band is notable for performing in wolf masks, and referring to themselves as wolves.
Sources: Metropolitan Rock Festival's Twitter account, Music Natalie